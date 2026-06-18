Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $13.66 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,987 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.26% of FTI Consulting worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,278.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 193 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,441,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 326,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,141,283.28. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton bought 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.04 per share, with a total value of $345,696.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 92,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,370,368.96. The trade was a 2.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of FCN opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $189.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.03.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $983.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.17 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.88%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $370.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $174.50.

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FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

Further Reading

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