Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $39.33 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,854 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 45,404 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries comprises 2.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.50% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $39,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,502,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,954,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,392,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,950.40. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $353.32 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.19 and a 12-month high of $397.44. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $346.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $361.82.

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Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

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