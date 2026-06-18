Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Holdings in Knowles Corporation $KN

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167,408 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 447,336 shares during the quarter. Knowles accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Knowles worth $25,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Knowles from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Knowles from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on KN

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $111,986.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 47,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,357.79. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 20,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $753,901.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 175,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,562,908.60. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 173,058 shares of company stock worth $5,809,156 in the last three months. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Trading Down 0.3%

Knowles stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 1.60. Knowles Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Knowles has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. Analysts predict that Knowles Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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