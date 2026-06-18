Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,087 shares of the bank's stock after selling 14,269 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.31% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,678 shares of the bank's stock worth $202,328,000 after purchasing an additional 315,484 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $6,060,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 180,737 shares of the bank's stock worth $16,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCBI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $104.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $323.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.10 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company's revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Texas Capital Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Rob C. Holmes sold 49,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $5,010,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 167,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,968,014.70. This trade represents a 22.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna M. Alvarado sold 3,500 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $353,325.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,619.50. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,100 shares of company stock worth $10,366,023. Insiders own 1.91% of the company's stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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