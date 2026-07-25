Aristotle Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG $RHHBY

Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,063,885 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,075 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC's holdings in Roche were worth $102,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 163.0% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 140,551 shares of the company's stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 87,107 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter worth about $4,372,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Roche by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 49,633 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the company's stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter.

Roche Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Roche from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roche from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Roche from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Roche from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Roche

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann‑La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY OTCMKTS: RHHBY.

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

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