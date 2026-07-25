Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $670.87 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,644,540 shares of the company's stock after selling 253,395 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Procter & Gamble worth $670,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $167.25. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.74.

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About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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