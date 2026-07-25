Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $732.38 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,181,811 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 712,241 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Uber Technologies worth $732,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $66.00 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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