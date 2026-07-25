Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $732.38 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,181,811 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 712,241 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Uber Technologies worth $732,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.
More Uber Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Negative Sentiment: Waymo is reportedly exploring a breakup with Uber, potentially ending a partnership that put Waymo robotaxis on Uber’s network in Austin and Atlanta. If Waymo pulls back, it could weaken Uber’s autonomous-vehicle strategy and raise concerns about competitive pressure in robotaxi ride-hailing. Waymo reportedly mulling a breakup with Uber
- Negative Sentiment: The Financial Times reported that the Uber-Waymo relationship has soured amid lobbying battles over autonomous vehicle rollout, adding uncertainty around a high-profile partnership investors viewed as strategically important. Waymo explores split with Uber as robotaxi tensions deepen
- Negative Sentiment: Uber said it is cutting 10% of customer service jobs as it expands AI use. While the move may support long-term efficiency, layoffs can signal near-term operational disruption and were cited in reports as a reason the stock weakened. Uber Cuts 10% of Customer Service Jobs, Citing ‘Embrace’ of AI
- Negative Sentiment: Several follow-up reports echoed the same workforce reduction, reinforcing the market’s focus on Uber’s cost cuts and AI transition rather than near-term growth catalysts. Uber Slashes 10% of Customer Service Workforce in AI Push
- Neutral Sentiment: Uber also won a court injunction against a New York City driver deactivation law, preserving flexibility in how it manages drivers in a key market; this is supportive for operations, but it is less likely to drive immediate stock action than the Waymo headlines. Uber (UBER) Wins Court Injunction Over New York Driver Deactivation Law
- Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Uber was mentioned as a backer of Travis Kalanick’s new robotics venture, but that investment appears more thematic than directly material to Uber’s core earnings outlook. Anthony Levandowski... lands a role in Travis Kalanick's $1.7B robotics venture
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:UBER opened at $66.00 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.12.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.65.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER
About Uber Technologies
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Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
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