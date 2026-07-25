Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $94.86 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,912 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 61,578 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ingersoll Rand worth $94,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 388.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81,961 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 65,189 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 636,270 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,624 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $407,915,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $5,016,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The business's 50 day moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average is $82.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Evercore set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.86.

View Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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