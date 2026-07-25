Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 1,153,022 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,937,137 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,153,022 shares during the period. Sony accounts for 1.9% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Sony worth $909,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,949,592 shares of the company's stock worth $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,035 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter valued at $23,933,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 973,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 212,971 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Sony by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 295,454 shares of the company's stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 228,108 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Sony

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Toshimoto Mitomo sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 115,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,014. This represents a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenichiro Yoshida sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 661,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,959,115.15. This represents a 37.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 771,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,866,580 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sony Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sony Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Sony had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.The firm had revenue of $19.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $32.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SONY

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

Further Reading

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