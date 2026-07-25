Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 45,059 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,714 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,059 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of FirstCash worth $39,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,169,281 shares of the company's stock worth $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 312,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,367,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,170 shares of the company's stock worth $160,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 794,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 67.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,503,000 after purchasing an additional 251,305 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 6,835 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,539,447.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,692. The trade was a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $454,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,980.86. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,104 in the last three months. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FCFS. Zacks Research downgraded FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCFS

FirstCash Stock Down 1.2%

FCFS stock opened at $195.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.21 and a twelve month high of $235.97. The stock's 50 day moving average is $219.55 and its 200-day moving average is $201.09.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.11. FirstCash had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 9.42%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. FirstCash's revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

More FirstCash News

Here are the key news stories impacting FirstCash this week:

Positive Sentiment: FirstCash posted record second-quarter results, with EPS of $2.50 beating estimates of $2.39 and revenue of $1.07 billion topping the $1.03 billion consensus. Management also said pawn demand helped drive a 58% increase in GAAP EPS and a 40% increase in adjusted EPS. Article Title

FirstCash posted record second-quarter results, with EPS of $2.50 beating estimates of $2.39 and revenue of $1.07 billion topping the $1.03 billion consensus. Management also said pawn demand helped drive a 58% increase in GAAP EPS and a 40% increase in adjusted EPS. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, signaling continued cash generation and shareholder returns. Article Title

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, signaling continued cash generation and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: FirstCash also authorized a new $150 million share repurchase plan after completing its prior program, which can support earnings per share and investor confidence. Article Title

FirstCash also authorized a new $150 million share repurchase plan after completing its prior program, which can support earnings per share and investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position reported, so it does not add a clear new catalyst for the shares.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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