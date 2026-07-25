Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 472,597 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,106,321 shares of the company's stock after selling 472,597 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up about 1.8% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Xcel Energy worth $882,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 365.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $92.65.

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Key Stories Impacting Xcel Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating on Xcel Energy and raised its longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the utility’s multi-year growth profile.

KeyCorp reiterated an rating on Xcel Energy and raised its longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the utility’s multi-year growth profile. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also lifted its FY2029 EPS forecast to $5.34 from $5.13 and FY2028 EPS to $4.89 from $4.77 , which supports the view that earnings can improve steadily over time.

KeyCorp also lifted its FY2029 EPS forecast to from and FY2028 EPS to from , which supports the view that earnings can improve steadily over time. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to Xcel as potentially undervalued relative to its earnings and dividend profile, with additional investor focus on clean energy spending and AI-driven power demand as possible longer-term tailwinds.

Recent commentary also pointed to Xcel as potentially relative to its earnings and dividend profile, with additional investor focus on clean energy spending and AI-driven power demand as possible longer-term tailwinds. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s near-term FY2026 EPS estimate was slightly reduced to $4.12 from $4.13 , a small change that does not materially alter the broader thesis.

KeyCorp’s near-term FY2026 EPS estimate was slightly reduced to from , a small change that does not materially alter the broader thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent coverage included Morgan Stanley reiterating a Hold rating and Zacks noting the company is due to report earnings next week, keeping attention centered on the upcoming results rather than any major new fundamental shock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 14.14%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 68.30%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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