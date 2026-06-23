Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.3%

HOOD stock opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.35. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $931,006.67. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,674.99. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $5,082,270.36. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 633,484 shares valued at $47,542,923. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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