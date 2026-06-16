Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO is Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,576,612 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares during the period. Arlo Technologies accounts for about 2.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Arlo Technologies worth $50,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 232,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 432,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 301,973 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company's stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $1,020,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 499,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,194.50. This represents a 11.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,750,000. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.55. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 5.47%.The company had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARLO. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arlo Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arlo Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Arlo Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here