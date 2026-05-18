Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,829 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.55% of Arlo Technologies worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 375.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 245,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 193,662 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 450.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 139,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 114,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arlo Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

ARLO stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.60. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 25,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $351,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 583,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,038,755.92. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 153,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $2,114,306.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,168,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,106,973.48. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 530,478 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,693 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARLO

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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