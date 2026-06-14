ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Shares Bought by Clear Street Group Inc.

Clear Street Group Inc. raised its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,733 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Group Inc.'s holdings in ARM were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,587,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in ARM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,128,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,329,000 after buying an additional 309,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $380.81 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $243.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.14. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $427.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.74 billion, a PE ratio of 453.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 3.78.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ARM from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ARM from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $239.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARM

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total transaction of $4,439,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,414.50. This trade represents a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Roy Grisenthwaite sold 24,339 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $5,090,501.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,318.45. This trade represents a 81.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 301,338 shares of company stock valued at $66,030,158 over the last three months.

ARM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

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