ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 798.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,778 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 73,565 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in ARM were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 4,638.8% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 500,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,660,000 after purchasing an additional 489,491 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth $8,486,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,980,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ARM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,188 shares of the company's stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $380.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.74 billion, a PE ratio of 453.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.14. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $427.99.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ARM. Barclays lifted their price target on ARM from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $165.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $245.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.00.

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ARM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Insider Activity at ARM

In other ARM news, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,231,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 174,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,470,517.28. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 23,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $3,846,644.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,894,829.05. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 301,338 shares of company stock valued at $66,030,158 over the last quarter.

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

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