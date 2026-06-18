Armistice Capital LLC Has $15.55 Million Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN - Free Report) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,295 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 72,746 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Lennar worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Lennar by 86.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,523,594 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $279,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,068 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,963,373 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $201,835,000 after acquiring an additional 934,856 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $95,941,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 14.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,732,654 shares of the construction company's stock worth $596,504,000 after purchasing an additional 603,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Lennar by 1,303.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 490,105 shares of the construction company's stock worth $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 455,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lennar from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Lennar from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Lennar from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lennar from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lennar from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $86.42 on Thursday. Lennar Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.18 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Lennar had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.93%.The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lennar's payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Lennar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lennar is still focusing on operational execution, including higher deliveries, faster build times, and technology investments, which could help support volume even in a tough housing market. Article Title

Lennar is still focusing on operational execution, including higher deliveries, faster build times, and technology investments, which could help support volume even in a tough housing market. Neutral Sentiment: The company is getting some attention for a new attached-home community in Santa Clarita, another sign Lennar is leaning into product mix and community expansion. Article Title

The company is getting some attention for a new attached-home community in Santa Clarita, another sign Lennar is leaning into product mix and community expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors and commentators are debating whether Lennar’s pullback has created a value opportunity, since the stock now looks cheaper on valuation metrics. Article Title

Some investors and commentators are debating whether Lennar’s pullback has created a value opportunity, since the stock now looks cheaper on valuation metrics. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment has turned more cautious, with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and JPMorgan both lowering price targets and maintaining bearish ratings, reinforcing concern about downside risk. Article Title Article Title

Wall Street sentiment has turned more cautious, with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and JPMorgan both lowering price targets and maintaining bearish ratings, reinforcing concern about downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports highlight stretched affordability, heavy incentives per home, falling sales prices, and tight margins, suggesting Lennar may need to keep discounting to sustain demand. Article Title Article Title

Recent reports highlight stretched affordability, heavy incentives per home, falling sales prices, and tight margins, suggesting Lennar may need to keep discounting to sustain demand. Negative Sentiment: Analysts also warn that Lennar’s recent earnings trends, estimate cuts, and broader housing-sector headwinds could make the stock look more like a value trap than a bargain. Article Title Article Title

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation NYSE: LEN is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

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