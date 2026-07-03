Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,525 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.16% of Armstrong World Industries worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the construction company's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 509 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $158.43 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $160.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.28 and a 12-month high of $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 18.59%.The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $409.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AWI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $200.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Read Our Latest Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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