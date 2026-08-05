Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,456 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Armstrong World Industries worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 426.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore set a $200.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.00.

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Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 2.1%

AWI stock opened at $183.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.28 and a 1-year high of $206.08. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.77.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Armstrong World Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

See Also

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