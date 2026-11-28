State Street Corp lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436,496 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,440,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.43% of Armstrong World Industries worth $232,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 48,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,606 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,797 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 26.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AWI alerts: Sign Up

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI stock opened at $185.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.31. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.28 and a 1-year high of $206.04.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $475.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.62 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3730 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.3390. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is presently 19.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $200.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Armstrong World Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries designs and manufactures ceiling and wall systems for commercial, institutional and residential buildings. Its products include mineral fiber and fiberglass ceiling panels, metal ceiling systems, suspension systems, wood ceilings and other architectural specialty solutions. The company's products are used in settings such as offices, schools, healthcare facilities and retail spaces. Armstrong primarily serves customers in North America, including architects, contractors, distributors and building owners.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Armstrong World Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Armstrong World Industries wasn't on the list.

While Armstrong World Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report