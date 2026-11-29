Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $9,329,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 3.0% of Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantyr Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,264,000. Raffa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Whitebark Investors LP raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebark Investors LP now owns 34,517 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Unisphere Establishment raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 50,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Wall Street Zen lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $353.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.77 and a 200 day moving average of $403.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $275.08 and a 12 month high of $487.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 51.51% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $46.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.3663 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $5.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

These are some of the TSM news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: President Trump is expected at the December 4 groundbreaking for TSMC’s latest Arizona facility. The project may strengthen U.S. capacity and customer ties, but its cost and eventual returns remain open questions. Article: Trump Is Heading to Arizona to Break Ground on TSMC’s Newest Chip Plant

President Trump is expected at the December 4 groundbreaking for TSMC’s latest Arizona facility. The project may strengthen U.S. capacity and customer ties, but its cost and eventual returns remain open questions. Neutral Sentiment: A proposed $22.6 billion Texas fab may depend on state property-tax relief and federal incentives, making the expansion contingent on policy support. Article: TSMC May Make Its Texas Plant Conditional

A proposed $22.6 billion Texas fab may depend on state property-tax relief and federal incentives, making the expansion contingent on policy support. Negative Sentiment: TSMC shares fell in Taiwan amid a sharp broader-market chip selloff, highlighting near-term volatility in the AI trade. ETFs were also reported as net sellers on November 24. Article: Taiwan Semiconductor Stocks Slip as Taiwan’s Market Sinks

Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $71,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 8,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $571,920. This represents a 14.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lee-Chung Lu bought 5,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $302,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,211,400. This represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,894 shares of company stock worth $1,526,414. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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