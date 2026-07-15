ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 17,639 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 432.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,721 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,639 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $283.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.26.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $253.70 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $238.18 and its 200-day moving average is $233.92. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $154.80 and a 52-week high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $610.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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