ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 42,155 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 347.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,275 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 42,155 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5,642.1% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. 7,968,621 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,582,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.31. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business's fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.81%.Keurig Dr Pepper's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.15%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

See Also

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