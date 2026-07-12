ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,434 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

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Home Depot Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE HD traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.44. 2,747,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,667,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business's 50-day moving average is $325.05 and its 200-day moving average is $345.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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