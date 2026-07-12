ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 167.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,112 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $902,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,370,639,000 after buying an additional 5,826,824 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,135 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $515,801,000 after buying an additional 3,314,166 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 507.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244,234 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $321,796,000 after buying an additional 2,710,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $181,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

Key Headlines Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on UPS to $132 and reiterated a buy rating, while Stephens upgraded the stock to strong-buy , signaling Wall Street sees more upside. Article Title

Citigroup raised its price target on UPS to $132 and reiterated a rating, while Stephens upgraded the stock to , signaling Wall Street sees more upside. Positive Sentiment: UPS was added to the Russell 1000 Value Defensive and Russell 1000 Defensive indexes, which can support demand from index-focused investors and highlight the stock’s defensive appeal. Article Title

UPS was added to the Russell 1000 Value Defensive and Russell 1000 Defensive indexes, which can support demand from index-focused investors and highlight the stock’s defensive appeal. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call option buying suggests traders are positioning for continued gains in UPS shares.

Unusually heavy call option buying suggests traders are positioning for continued gains in UPS shares. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to UPS’s strong earnings-beat history and growing investor attention ahead of the next quarterly report, reinforcing expectations for another solid print. Article Title

Several articles pointed to UPS’s strong earnings-beat history and growing investor attention ahead of the next quarterly report, reinforcing expectations for another solid print. Neutral Sentiment: UPS is reshaping its network, likely as part of ongoing operational efficiency efforts, but the article did not indicate an immediate material financial impact. Article Title

UPS is reshaping its network, likely as part of ongoing operational efficiency efforts, but the article did not indicate an immediate material financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: UPS and FedEx remaining top logistics companies by market cap is a reminder of the company’s scale, but this is more a sector ranking than a stock-moving catalyst. Article Title

UPS and FedEx remaining top logistics companies by market cap is a reminder of the company’s scale, but this is more a sector ranking than a stock-moving catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Postal Service Inspector General flagged UPS’s air cargo contract with USPS, urging a re-evaluation over volume-guarantee risks and even possible termination if issues are not addressed, which adds uncertainty around parcel volumes and contract revenue. Article Title

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.61. 3,408,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,363. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $122.41. The stock's fifty day moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average is $105.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Parcel Service, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Parcel Service wasn't on the list.

While United Parcel Service currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here