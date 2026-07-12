ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 438.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 40,711,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $790,079,000 after buying an additional 40,528,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $979,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $7,118,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,149 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23,219.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,155,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $769,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,424. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $765,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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