ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,556 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 112.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 140,425 shares of company stock valued at $37,715,464 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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