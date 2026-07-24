Arrow Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Arrow Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,176 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 26,795 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 4.2% of Arrow Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arrow Capital Management LLC's holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on BX

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $124.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business's 50 day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.81. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.42 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 765,111 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.14 per share, with a total value of $20,000,001.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,882,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $206,039,270.30. The trade was a 10.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Treasury Holdings I. Blackstone bought 9,486,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $189,735,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 9,111,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,236,000. The trade was a -2,529.85% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,252,345 shares of company stock worth $209,789,893. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Key Blackstone News

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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