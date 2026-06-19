Arrow Capital Management LLC Invests $4.78 Million in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,154 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. S&P Global comprises about 2.8% of Arrow Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,451,971,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,161,498,000 after acquiring an additional 600,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,354,796,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,033,003,000 after purchasing an additional 274,285 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $411.32 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.07 and a 200 day moving average of $456.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $545.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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