Arrow Capital Management LLC Takes $10.81 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,814,000. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 6.3% of Arrow Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after buying an additional 11,013,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock worth $21,230,315,000 after buying an additional 3,579,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Philip Morris International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,898,000 after buying an additional 2,475,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE PM opened at $178.68 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $193.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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