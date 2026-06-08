Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Stock Position Lowered by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP lessened its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328,678 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 83,004 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics makes up about 2.0% of Lyrical Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 2.58% of Arrow Electronics worth $146,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,641 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,300,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,315.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 54,752 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 184,466 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.0%

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $219.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $187.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $233.30.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Arrow Electronics's revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,216. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at $10,303,696.65. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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