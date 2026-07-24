Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR is Siren L.L.C.'s 9th Largest Position

Siren L.L.C. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,615,476 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.8% of Siren L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Siren L.L.C. owned 1.15% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $101,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2,569.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 240,634 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 231,620 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,375,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $912,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,820,000. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arrowhead reported topline Phase 3 SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 results for plozasiran, with both studies meeting the primary endpoint of triglyceride reduction versus placebo; the drug also showed meaningful reductions in acute pancreatitis risk, which investors view as a major de-risking event. Article Title

Arrowhead reported topline Phase 3 SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 results for plozasiran, with both studies meeting the primary endpoint of triglyceride reduction versus placebo; the drug also showed meaningful reductions in acute pancreatitis risk, which investors view as a major de-risking event. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded favorably to the data, with Piper Sandler reaffirming an overweight rating and raising its price target to $126, and Morgan Stanley lifting its target to $120, reinforcing expectations for further upside if commercialization progresses. Article Title

Analysts responded favorably to the data, with Piper Sandler reaffirming an overweight rating and raising its price target to $126, and Morgan Stanley lifting its target to $120, reinforcing expectations for further upside if commercialization progresses. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted Arrowhead’s stock move to a new 52-week high and described the plozasiran win as a validation of the company’s late-stage pipeline, with some commentary suggesting broader FDA approval and expanded commercialization potential. Article Title

Coverage highlighted Arrowhead’s stock move to a new 52-week high and described the plozasiran win as a validation of the company’s late-stage pipeline, with some commentary suggesting broader FDA approval and expanded commercialization potential. Neutral Sentiment: Additional reports noted that Arrowhead’s ARO-033 first-in-human trial showed early safety progress, which is constructive for the pipeline but less immediately important than the plozasiran catalyst. Article Title

Additional reports noted that Arrowhead’s ARO-033 first-in-human trial showed early safety progress, which is constructive for the pipeline but less immediately important than the plozasiran catalyst. Negative Sentiment: No major negative company-specific news was provided in the recent items, though one market note flagged that the stock’s valuation has run up sharply, which could make further gains more dependent on execution and regulatory follow-through. Article Title

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $86.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.86. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARWR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $228,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,682.56. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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