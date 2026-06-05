Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 279,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,592,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 7.3% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after buying an additional 805,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock worth $3,976,534,000 after buying an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $141.70 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day moving average is $154.99. The firm has a market cap of $339.70 billion, a PE ratio of 159.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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