Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 8,796 Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,796 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. Ralph Lauren makes up about 0.5% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VMS Asset Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,693,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,347 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,458 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RL. Citigroup raised Ralph Lauren from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $480.00 to $511.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $428.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $366.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $359.62 and its 200 day moving average is $358.30. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a twelve month low of $258.13 and a twelve month high of $393.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Ralph Lauren's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ralph Lauren, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ralph Lauren wasn't on the list.

While Ralph Lauren currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here