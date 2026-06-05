Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $18.92 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 324,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $18,915,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.8% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in PayPal by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 656 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $78,443.56. The trade was a 45.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of PayPal to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of PayPal from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

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