Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,464 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. NFSG Corp acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 2.3%

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $128.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -194.79 and a beta of 3.76. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $233.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. Applied Optoelectronics's revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAOI

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 59,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,825,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,302,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,894,667.08. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 39,154 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $6,783,822.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 462,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,120,621.80. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 506,215 shares of company stock valued at $87,409,447. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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