Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $2.01 Million in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Insmed accounts for 0.3% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Insmed by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 404.9% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth $38,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $14,497,317.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,584,130.30. This trade represents a 45.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $1,540,335.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,361,604.45. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 145,944 shares of company stock worth $22,951,391 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. Insmed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $212.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $131.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The business had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $210.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report).

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