Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,906 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandisk by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth $9,000,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $353,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,025 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,398.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish on Sandisk, with recent upgrades and higher price targets reinforcing the view that strong AI-driven NAND demand and tight memory supply can keep earnings and valuation elevated. Article

Analysts remain broadly bullish on Sandisk, with recent upgrades and higher price targets reinforcing the view that strong AI-driven NAND demand and tight memory supply can keep earnings and valuation elevated. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Sandisk as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, suggesting the company could continue to see strong pricing power and demand for its storage products. Article

Multiple reports highlighted Sandisk as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, suggesting the company could continue to see strong pricing power and demand for its storage products. Positive Sentiment: Commentary this week said Sandisk’s rally may not be over, with bulls arguing that booming AI memory demand and rising prices could support further upside. Article

Commentary this week said Sandisk’s rally may not be over, with bulls arguing that booming AI memory demand and rising prices could support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares, a large-dollar transaction but a relatively small portion of his holdings, so investors may view it as routine profit-taking rather than a major warning sign. SEC filing

Sandisk EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares, a large-dollar transaction but a relatively small portion of his holdings, so investors may view it as routine profit-taking rather than a major warning sign. Negative Sentiment: One notable headwind is that the AI and chip sector cooled after Broadcom’s weaker-than-expected outlook, dragging down Sandisk along with other memory names on concerns the trade had become crowded. Article

One notable headwind is that the AI and chip sector cooled after Broadcom’s weaker-than-expected outlook, dragging down Sandisk along with other memory names on concerns the trade had become crowded. Negative Sentiment: Another report flagged record-high short interest alongside Sandisk’s soaring stock price, which suggests the move has become crowded and could be vulnerable if momentum fades. Article

Sandisk Price Performance

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,759.68 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $1,861.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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