Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,364 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,461 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,601 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 778,129 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $66,335,000 after acquiring an additional 47,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $87.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $89.14. The business's 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,057 shares of company stock valued at $7,874,217. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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