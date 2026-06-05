Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.5% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.3%

LLY stock opened at $1,125.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,149.10. The business's 50 day moving average price is $970.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,012.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,344.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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