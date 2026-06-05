Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,487 Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,487 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000. Lumentum accounts for 0.6% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total transaction of $3,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total transaction of $11,731,579.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,702,712.76. The trade was a 46.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,021.95.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities boosted its price target on Lumentum to $1,200 from $1,000 and reiterated an Outperform rating, reinforcing the bullish case for the stock. MarketScreener report on Northland target increase

Northland Securities boosted its price target on Lumentum to $1,200 from $1,000 and reiterated an Outperform rating, reinforcing the bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage continues to emphasize Lumentum’s exposure to AI data center demand, with Nvidia’s push toward optical interconnects putting LITE at the center of a major infrastructure trend. Yahoo Finance article on Nvidia optics shift

Coverage continues to emphasize Lumentum’s exposure to AI data center demand, with Nvidia’s push toward optical interconnects putting LITE at the center of a major infrastructure trend. Positive Sentiment: Lumentum announced agreements to exchange about $650.4 million of its 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2028, a transaction that may improve balance-sheet flexibility and reduce refinancing risk. Yahoo Finance article on private share exchange transaction

Lumentum announced agreements to exchange about $650.4 million of its 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2028, a transaction that may improve balance-sheet flexibility and reduce refinancing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with reports saying Lumentum carries an average rating of “Moderate Buy.” Analyst rating report

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with reports saying Lumentum carries an average rating of “Moderate Buy.” Negative Sentiment: Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, which is usually less concerning than discretionary insider selling but can still weigh on sentiment. SEC Form 4 filing

Lumentum Stock Up 0.8%

LITE stock opened at $945.08 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,085.68. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business's 50 day moving average price is $878.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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