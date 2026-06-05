Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 21,225 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 21,225 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.'s holdings in Ryanair were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 280.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 76.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 1,057.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Ryanair

In related news, insider Jason Paul Mcguinness sold 12,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $326,737.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $632,147.04. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Juliusz Grzegorz Komorek sold 14,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $365,518.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,203,326.64. The trade was a 23.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 111,607 shares of company stock worth $2,918,397 over the last ninety days.

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 25.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ryanair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Ryanair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAAY

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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