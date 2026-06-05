Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,900 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $3,052,145,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021,284 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 693.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $900,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362,533 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of APH opened at $146.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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