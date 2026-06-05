Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Trims Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 39,194 shares during the quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business's 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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