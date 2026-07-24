Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 1,100,673 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 241.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,638 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 1,100,673 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.41% of Stryker worth $511,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Stryker by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 77,831 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Stryker Trading Up 3.2%

SYK stock opened at $319.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $404.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $314.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Argus set a $370.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $392.52.

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Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 177 shares in the company, valued at $50,170.65. This trade represents a 95.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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