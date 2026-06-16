Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 157,455 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,698 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 157,455 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $103,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company's stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 6.4%

NYSE RCL opened at $313.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.60. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $232.10 and a 52 week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is 36.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $377.00 to $348.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $344.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

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