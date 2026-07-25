Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 1,720,066 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK - Free Report) TSE: TECK by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,270,386 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,720,066 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.09% of Teck Resources worth $272,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 411.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 563 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company's stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $60.30 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Teck Resources's payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Key Headlines Impacting Teck Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Teck Resources this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Veritas cut shares of Teck Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company's operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

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