Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 2,111 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.18% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $150,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,296,000. Nuveen LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,551,858,000 after acquiring an additional 835,240 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,550,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,558,804,000 after purchasing an additional 724,562 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $405,596,000 after purchasing an additional 606,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $834,675,000 after purchasing an additional 408,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 target price (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $778.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $614.98 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.25 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $736.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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