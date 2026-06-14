Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 2,356,583 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,190,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,356,583 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.84% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $927,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. M&G PLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,885,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $309,833,000 after purchasing an additional 97,063 shares during the period. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,362,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Article Title

Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Article Title

The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Neutral Sentiment: Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Article Title

Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Article Title

Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Takeda said its AI-designed psoriasis pill beat Bristol Myers’ Sotyktu in a head-to-head trial, raising competitive concerns for one of BMY’s dermatology assets. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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