Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 2,763,766 Shares of Relx Plc $RELX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX - Free Report) by 185.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252,044 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,763,766 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.24% of Relx worth $140,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 2,574.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 2,468.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 1,823.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Relx Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of RELX opened at $34.37 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 163.0%.

More Relx News

Here are the key news stories impacting Relx this week:

Positive Sentiment: RELX reported stronger first-half revenue and operating profit, with underlying revenue growth of 7% and adjusted operating profit up 9%, supported by better margins and demand for analytics and decision-making tools.

RELX reported stronger first-half revenue and operating profit, with underlying revenue growth of 7% and adjusted operating profit up 9%, supported by better margins and demand for analytics and decision-making tools. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Deutsche Bank and UBS said the results suggest AI worries may be overstated, with both firms reiterating buy ratings and raising price targets, signaling confidence in further upside. Article: RELX results suggest 'AI worries look overplayed', Deutsche Bank says

Analysts at Deutsche Bank and UBS said the results suggest AI worries may be overstated, with both firms reiterating buy ratings and raising price targets, signaling confidence in further upside. Neutral Sentiment: RELX also announced a dividend, which is supportive for income-focused investors but is unlikely to be the main driver of the stock’s move today.

RELX also announced a dividend, which is supportive for income-focused investors but is unlikely to be the main driver of the stock’s move today. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s earnings call and related presentation are drawing additional attention, but the market appears to be focusing more on the broader message that AI may be a growth catalyst rather than a threat. Article: RELX PLC (RELX) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RELX. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Relx from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Relx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX

Relx Company Profile

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX's offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

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